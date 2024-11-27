King Frederik, Queen Mary to celebrate first Christmas as monarchs: 'emotional'

The King and Queen are expected to mark the festive season at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus, Jutland

King Frederik and Queen Mary will enjoy an emotional family reunion with their beloved son.

Crown Prince Christian will celebrate Christmas with his parents as he returns home from East Africa, reported GB News.

For those unfamiliar, the royal couple's eldest son, 19, left home for his gap year on September 4 of this year.

The palace has announced that the Crown Prince will return home in December after managing the daily operations of two farms in East Africa.

The Danish heir, who turned 19 on October 15, marked his birthday while in Africa.

To commemorate the occasion, the palace shared a social media post featuring Christian smiling against the backdrop of a stunning sunset and river.

The caption read: "His Royal Highness the Crown Prince turns 19 today.

"The Crown Prince is currently staying in East Africa and is therefore celebrating the day under warmer skies."

This Christmas will be a historic occasion for King Frederik and Queen Mary as they celebrate their first holiday season as Denmark’s monarchs, following King Frederik's ascension to the throne earlier this year after Queen Margrethe's surprise abdication.

The royal family is expected to mark the festive season at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus, Jutland, surrounded by their loved ones.

Crown Prince Christian, who is set to follow in his family’s footsteps, is anticipated to undergo military training in the future.

The King and Queen are also proud parents to Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.