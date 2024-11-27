Drake hits Kendrick Lamar with bombshell petition over 'Not Like Us'

Drake puts foot down on Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' drama with second legal move

Drake is finally putting his foot down on the entire Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us drama as he moves forward with his second legal move.

The Canadian rapper recently filed another legal petition against Universal Music Group, professing that the company should have immediately canceled the release of the Bad Blood rapper.

This comes on the heels of payments disbursed by UMG to influencers and radio stations, who not only promoted the track but also boosted its popularity.

Previously, the 38-year-old accused Spotify and UMG of inflating the numbers of Lamar’s track.

In his recent petition, Drake claimed that the track took a toll on his reputation in the industry as it falsely accused him of being a “s*x offender, engaging in pedophilic acts, harboring s*x offenders, and committing other criminal sexual acts”.

Meanwhile, a UMG spokesperson couldn’t help but deny Drake’s ‘baseless’ claims alongside a statement that read, “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue.

“We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

Kendrick has garnered appreciation with the same track after it debuted as No. 1 on Billboard charts, including Hot 100.

In addition, it has so far paved the way for the artist as he bagged several nominations at the Grammy Awards.