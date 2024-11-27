Jennifer Love Hewitt addresses possible return to ‘IKWYDLS’ sequel

Jennifer Love Hewitt on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel

Jennifer Love Hewitt has recently shared major update about I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

Speaking to Parade, Jennifer revealed if she’s going to return for the sequel, saying, “We're so close, that's all I'm gonna say.”

“I feel like the actual audience now is like, 'What are you waiting for, huh?'" she continued while giving reference of her famous line from the original movie.

The Ghost Whisperer actress mentioned, “It's such a delicate thing, because we're trying to deal with the 9-1-1 schedule and the movie schedule, so we're just trying to figure it out and make it happen.”

“If I'm going to come back 27 years later, I don't want to just be in it for five seconds, like, I don't want it to just be like that thing that's like, 'Oh, well, there's the ghost of I Know What You Did past, here she is,’” she told the outlet.

Jennifer pointed out, “So, I want to be able to carve out time to really be in it for people and to have it matter.”

Therefore, the Heartbreakers actress further said, “We're working on it. We're so close.

“The announcement will be so exciting when it happens, for me as well, and I'm hoping it's soon,” she added.

Meanwhile, Freddie Prinze Jr. has been confirmed for the sequel back in September.