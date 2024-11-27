James Gunn clears the air about cancellation of 'The Batman Part II'

Fans speculate if writer Matt Reeves have a script for 'Batman 2'

Amid the rumours of The Batman II cancellation, CEO DC James Gunn has made a statement denying the speculations.

Fans believe that there are chances the sequel might not continue as Robert Pattinson is also seemingly looking out for new superhero roles. He even is in talks with Marvel for some project.

The Twilight actor recently joined the star cast of the new Christopher Nolan film which is expected to be filmed next year.

Meanwhile, actor Jeffery Wright also made a statement saying that he has no idea what is going on. This raised questions and concerns among the fans.

One of the franchise admirers tried reaching out to James to find out what the deal is.

The recent Threads exchange caught the attention of the former, who came forward to respond the fans.

“Like why would you even believe a rando on social networking? Of course not. If it was canceled it would be canceled. Who has time for charades? I’ve been one of Matt’s biggest cheerleaders for years – since Cloverfield and the Apes’ movies. We are eagerly awaiting his script.”

The sequel to the 2022 action-drama is set to release somewhere in 2026. The movie is expected to feature Pattinson, Collin Farrell, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and Zoe Kravtiz.