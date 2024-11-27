Ulrike Grünewald supports Queen Elizabeth’s stance on Meghan, Harry’s exit

In 2020, just two years after their wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals and moved to the U.S. with their two children, Lilibet and Archie.



To provide insights into the controversial royal couple's bold decision, a new documentary, The Lost Prince, is set to be released on December 3rd.

Director Ulrike Grünewald, who collaborated on the German network ZDF documentary, has shared her deeper understanding of the late Queen Elizabeth II's viewpoint.

The documentary, titled Prince Harry - The Lost Prince, explores the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's efforts to find purpose after stepping down from their royal roles in early 2020 and making their controversial move to the United States.

In an interview with the Express, Ulrike revealed that working on the film provided her with valuable insight into the royal family's concerns about Meghan and Harry's decision to leave their royal duties and chart a different course.

"The most damaging allegations can only come from within. Revelations that shock the royal family only come out of Prince Harry‘s or Meghan Markle‘s mouths," she said. "I begin to understand the late Queen’s verdict that you can’t be 'half in and half out.'"

Ulrike added that the couple are trying to make a legacy for themselves since their move to the US. "At the moment it is hard to see any big achievement of their Archewell Foundation," she says.

The new documentary will see the film crew travel to Montecito with their mansion sits and speak with at least one of their neighbours. Richard Mineards, a former UK journalist who now lives in Montecito, said the crew "grilled him for two hours".

"Los Angeles-based producer, Melanie Hillmann grilled me for two hours on my Riven Rock neighbors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, under director Ulrike Grunewald," he wrote in the Montecito Journal. "The interview is airing in due course as part of a prime-time documentary on ZDF Royal."



