King Charles delights Prince Louis with special Christmas gift

King Charles has seemingly delighted Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis with a heartfelt Christmas gift.

As reported by Hello!, the monarch and Queen Camilla are set to host the members of the royal family on the Sandringham estate.

The royal residence at Norfolk has "transformed into a winter wonderland" and there is a special edition which would be enjoyed by the mischievous Louis.

The place has been decorated with "Christmas tree maze and food stalls," and "visitors can also bring their own marshmallows to toast on the fire pit."

It is important to note that every year William and Catherine will take their children "festive woodland walk."

Prince Louis was first seen enjoying marshmallows in public during his first official royal engagement in 2023 alongside his parents and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Moreover, the little royal is expected to attend his mother's yearly Christmas Carol Concert on December 6 at Westminister Abbey.