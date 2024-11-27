Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal's New Year plans revealed

Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal set to celebrate New Year's eve together: report

Paul Mescal and his girlfriend, Gracie Abrams seemingly decide to celebrate New Year on a romantic getaway.

As per People, an insider shared that they are going strong in their relationship and planning vacations together for the upcoming holidays.

The tipster disclosed, "Gracie and Paul are the real deal, They’re at the top of their game and always in communication."

For the unversed, Gracie and Paul were first spotted together on November 18, 2024, at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Gladiator II.

Reportedly, the two were last seen enjoying a meal in London.

Another source previously told the aforementioned outlet that the duo was in 'still early stages' of their romantic relationship.

Earlier this month, Paul talked about his love life during an interview with GQ.

He shared, "Learned that there are certain lines in the sand now for me that just are going to be impenetrable for the benefit of my sanity."

However, the couple has not publicly confessed their feelings for each other yet.

It is important to note that Gracie and Paul sparked romance speculation in June 2024.