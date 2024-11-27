Scarlett Johansson unveils husband Colin Jost's 'naughty side'

Scarlett Johansson reveals husband Colin Jost's personality traits

Scarlett Johansson's humorous comment about husband Colin Jost, has left fans giggling.

While conversing on Live with Kelly and Mark, Scarlett opened up about Colin’s personality traits, saying he eagerly takes risk.

The 40-year-old went on sharing, “He’s got his naughty side That’s why he keeps it interesting.”

Moreover, the cohost Mark Consuelos questioned about the Staten Island ferryboat that the 42-year-old purchased with former SNL costar Pete Davidson.

“That’s the naughty part I was talking about,” the Lucy star added.

"It is, um, yup, still decommissioned,” she said teasingly. “I was like, ‘OK, what’s happening with this boat? You’ve got to start paying for its own docking fees.’”

The singer shared that the boat had been used to host the Tommy Hilfiger runway show at New York Fashion Week, saying: “I was like, ‘Fashion people are coming on the Staten Island Ferry?"

"What’s happening with the bathrooms? Surely you renovated the bathrooms.’ And he was like, ‘No',” she recalled.

For the unknown, the Colin Jost and Pete Davidson bought the decommissioned boat for $280,100 at an auction in 2022.



The duo made the purchase to turn the cruiser into “an arts and entertainment venue but the idea didn’t progress so far.