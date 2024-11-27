Scarlett Johansson talks about liberty after hitting big milestone

Scarlett Johansson talks about liberty at 'middle-age'

Scarlett Johansson beams with joy as she turns 40!

The Avengers star, during her recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark talked about how it feels like to hit 40.

“Well, it’s only been three days, but so far, it’s great,” she said.

“You also don’t care what anybody thinks, which is so liberating,” she told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “It’s so liberating!”

Johansson also teased about the lovely surprise birthday party thrown by her husband of four years, Colin Jost.

“He threw me a humungous bash this year,” revealed the Oscar nominee. “It was a surprise. And I had all the martinis for everyone and I can’t wait to see the photos so I can remember the night.”

Many of Johansson’s “friends and colleagues came from all over the place,” she said. “And it was just, it was magical. And he put it all together!”

Jost, 42, is “very good at gift-giving,” she added. “He always buys beautiful jewelry.”

The mother of two, who shares 3-year-old son Cosmo with the Saturday Night Live star and 10-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, called Jost “a great dad.”

She added, “I’m extremely lucky. He’s a kind person and he’s hilarious and thoughtful and loving... But he’s also got his naughty side. He keeps it interesting.”