Patrick J. Adams explains why he exited ‘Suits’ after seven seasons

Patrick J. Adams gets candid about his departure from 'Suits' show

Patrick J. Adams has recently explained why he exited Suits at the end of its seventh season.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jessie Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast on November 26, Adams opened up about his personal struggles that led to his decision to leave the legal show.

Sharing reason of his departure from the hit show, the actor revealed, “I wasn’t taking good care of my mental health, and I was drinking too much come the end of seventh season.”

“I was in a zone of living a pretty unexamined life. was pretty miserable … was, I would say, pretty depressed,” said the Old School actor.

Adams continued, “I didn’t have the tools to deal with that depression beyond just spending money and drinking too much, you know, and not really knowing how to talk about it or in therapy sort of, but not really doing it.”

The Plan B actor mentioned, “Like, there are all these things that I knew I needed to probably be doing and I wasn’t doing.”

Adams, who played Mike Ross opposite Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter on the legal drama for the first seven seasons, pointed out, “I was still trying to live my life as a 25-year-old and doing my patterns of like how I would numb myself [to] deal with my insecurity and my fears.”

“And they just weren’t working. And they were taking a toll on my relationship, for sure, but also just making me a very not present father,” remarked the 43-year-old.

Adams told the host, “That for me was a breaking point when I was like, ‘I think I should stop drinking probably, because I don’t wanna be that dad.’”

“The best thing I think I ever did for myself was stop drinking. It just needed to happen in order for all these other things to happen,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Adams shares three children with his wife Troian Bellisario.