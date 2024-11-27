King Charles makes huge sacrifice to prioritise health amid cancer journey

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles issued a fresh health update about King Charles amid his cancer battle.

As reported by Express, the food writer seemingly dropped a hint of the monarch's cancer form as he shared the King has cut off his favourite foods made of "red meat" from his diet.

During an interview with Saga magazine, Tom said the King was "looking again at what, and when, he eats" after what he's been through recently."

He added, "I'm no nutritionist, but I know that food is part of a body's "medicine". It knows when it's having the right stuff."

According to the Scottish Daily Express, medical experts believe that the excessive consumption of red or processed meat may be linked with "bowel cancer."

Cancer Research UK shared, "Red meat is classed as a probable cause of cancer. This means there is lots of good evidence of a link between eating red meat and some types of cancer, but we need a few more of the best quality studies to be certain."

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024. However, they did not disclose the type of cancer.

Since then, the monarch has been undergoing cancer treatment.