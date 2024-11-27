Scarlett Johansson shares insights into her bond with twin brother

Scarlett Johansson reflects on her close bond with twin brother

Scarlett Johansson has recently shared rare insight into her close bond with her twin brother, Hunter Johansson.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on November 26, the Black Widow actress responded to a question about having “telepathy” because of “twins’ connection”.

To which Scarlett replied, “Oh my God, you're obsessed!”

“You’re obsessed with adult twins!” said the Marvel star as the co-host clarified, “Adult twins, specifically. When they're little I'm like, ‘That's adorable, but talk to me when you're a grown up.’”

Scarlett then revealed, “Of course, I and Hunter have a close bond. We know so much about each other, because we were like… you're in utero together.”

The Marriage Story actress continued, “Which, I'm like, ‘Oh yeah, I guess I've always had you around.’”

However, Scarlett mentioned, “He's also my brother, so he's also just, like, a dude.”

“So, there's that too. I feel like if we were identical twins, there would probably be more of that like mind-body thing,” stated the Asteroid City actress.

Scarlett pointed out, “I look at him and I'm like, ‘You're also, like, a stinky dude.’ So we don’t have as much of that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Scarlett also opened up about her brother’s love life and disclosed he’s single at the moment.

“He's great. We're super close. My brother Hunter is… he's a gem. He's also single,” she added.