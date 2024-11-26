'Wicked' pioneers Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth share rare BTS snaps

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth make a surprise cameo in the new 'Wicked' film

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth are giving fans a glimpse of their magical return to Oz.

Following the blockbuster opening of Wicked: Part One, which raked in $114 million domestically, Menzel, 53, shared a series of Instagram photos from her “one short day” on set with Chenoweth, 56. “This was a special day. Sisterhood all around,” she captioned the post.

The iconic duo, who originated Elphaba and Glinda in the 2003 Broadway musical, cameo as part of a singing troupe in Emerald City, performing One Short Day as Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda arrive to meet the Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum.

Menzel’s photos featured her in costume alongside Erivo, as well as snapshots with Chenoweth, actor Ethan Slater, and the film’s executive music producer, Stephen Oremus.

Chenoweth also shared her own photos, captioning her Instagram post, “One short day... the most magical time back in the emerald city… who saw @wickedmovie this weekend?!?”

Grande, 31, previously told People magazine that sharing scenes with Menzel and Chenoweth was “a surreal honor.” She added, “This entire film is a love letter to [them] and to the original Broadway show. It felt like a full-circle moment and a gift as a fan.”