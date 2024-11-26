Blake Lively still holds out hope after 'It Ends With Us' Netflix premiere

Blake Lively makes hilarious remarks about her baking skills

Blake Lively is absolutely comfortable making hilarious remarks about her baking skills.

The 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 25, to offer an inside glimpse into her 'failed' attempt at making Christmas cookies.

Sharing food blogger Tieghan Gerard’s photo of Christmas cookies, the It Ends With Us alum wrote across the post, “@halfbakedharvest kindly reminding me of my biggest cookie failure.”

The Gossip Girl actress didn't hesitate to share a video of the process of making her own cookies on the auspicious occasion.

In the clip, the Blake Brown Beauty founder zoomed in to give a closer look into her mini Santa Clauses as they were placed on a baking sheet before going into the oven.

Later on, the pieces somehow merged into one giant cookie, leaving the actress with no option.

Lively hilariously wrote across the snap, “@halfbakedharvest made me do it.

“But there’s hope for me yet."

She is no stranger to baking for the holidays as she previously shared photos of homemade cookies back in 2022.

In addition, the mom-of-four showcased her spectacular baking skills, using ingredients fresh from the outdoors to create raspberry crumble.

