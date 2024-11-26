Taylor Swift braces herself after 'Eras Tour' Toronto stop: 'It's getting real'

'The Eras Tour' will have its final three shows in Vancouver in December

Taylor Swift is feeling the emotional weight of her historic Eras Tour as she prepares to move on to the final stretch.

Reflecting on the “incredible’ last six shows in Toronto, the international pop sensation, 34, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, November 26, to express immense gratitude to the city and fans.

In the emotional caption accompanying some epic snaps from her latest shows, Swift shared that the Toronto crowd made her feel right at home, treating her and her team to a “hometown show” atmosphere. "Couldn’t have asked for more love or generosity," she wrote.

The multi-Grammy-winner also highlighted a special moment during the concert when she performed a mashup of Grammy-nominated song us with Out of the Woods alongside opening act Gracie Abrams.

"I just adore her," she gushed about Abrams, who has been giving “the most amazing performances every night” on the tour.

For Swift, the emotions are hitting harder as the end of The Eras Tour draws near, making Toronto a poignant stop.

She confessed, “The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far.”

Swift also announced a significant milestone for her international fans, revealing that The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology will be available online starting November 29.

"See you, Vancouver," she added, teasing the last three shows scheduled for December 6, 7, and 8, drawing the curtains on her epic two-year tour.