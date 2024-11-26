Angelina Jolie fires back at Brad Pitt's claims about their kids: Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are embroiled in a lengthy legal battle following their 2016 divorce filing

Angelina Jolie is setting the record straight after Brad Pitt's recent comments about their children’s relationship with his family.

Responding to claims that her six kids have not spent “extensive time” with Pitt's parents ever since the couple divorced in 2016, a source close to Jolie told People magazine that the actress hasn’t been an obstacle.

“Angelina has not blocked any communications or relationships; rather she encourages them to be in touch with their grandparents,” the insider said.

“The kids send cards and gifts to their grandparents every year for their birthdays and Christmas,” they added.

The statement follows a Daily Mail report that accused Jolie of keeping the children away from their grandparents. A source close to Pitt revealed that his parents “have not been able to see their beloved grandchildren for around eight years.”

“Prior to the separation, they were a part of the kids’ lives and they all spent a lot of time together. It’s just heartbreaking to see that this is no longer the case, they are in their 80s and to think that they would never be able to spend time with the kids again is just unbelievable,” claimed a Pitt source.

The 60-year-old actor shares six children with Jolie — Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. The former couple have been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle over finances and custody arrangements.