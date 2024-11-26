Princess Beatrice juggles royal duties and family support for Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice is considered a supportive figure within the royal family, often stepping in for engagements when King Charles is unavailable.



As one of the King’s Counsellors of State, Beatrice plays a key role in royal duties, including representing the monarch at Privy Council meetings and signing routine documents when required.

She recently marked her debut with The King's Foundation by visiting an exhibition celebrating a decade of groundbreaking textile education.

Despite her contributions and active participation in key royal events, sources close to the Royal Family have dismissed the possibility of Beatrice being promoted to working royal status.

Speaking to Hello!, an insider said: "She might help out at things occasionally, such as the Prince of Wales's garden party earlier this year. But it's not a phased introduction into royal duties – it's just her supporting the family."

Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, continues to support her family amid tensions. Her father, Prince Andrew, remains in a dispute with King Charles over the Royal Lodge.

Prince Andrew is currently embroiled in a dispute with King Charles over the Royal Lodge. Amid the tension, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly come to an agreement to support their father and uplift his spirits.

According to a source, the sisters have decided to take turns bringing their children to spend time with the Duke of York, aiming to alleviate his feelings of loneliness. Despite King Charles's preference for Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage, the Duke has managed to secure funding for his own security at Royal Lodge.

Andrew has found comfort in his role as a grandfather, with his daughters frequently visiting on weekends to brighten his mood.