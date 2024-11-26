Bhad Bhabie reveals truth behind her health struggles after cancer diagnosis

Bhad Bhabie, who is mostly known for her vocal personality and whos songs are in top chart list, has finally opened up about all the whispers which were surrounding her health.

The rapper has recently decided to come under the spotlight and cleared the air about what is exactly going on behind the scenes ever since she disappeared.

Fans have been noticing her prominent weight loss and heard the news of cancer diagnose, which left them heartbroken.

On Sunday, Bhad who was known for her "cash me outside" moment, shared heartfelt conversation with the paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The star reassured everyone who was there and her followers that she was "doing OK" all this time after being diagnosed with such dangerous disease.

The 21-year-old was dressed in very casual soft blue velvet sweatsuit along with fuzzy black slides, and a simple white headband as she walked with her nanny who was helping with 8 month old Kali.

Bhad's life has not been a joyful walk in the park lately as she has faced many challenges during the period.

Earlier in this month, Bhad Bhabie revealed her weight loss journey and shared a post on her Instagram which spread like a fire on social media.