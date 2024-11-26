James Norton opens up about ‘painful’ interaction with Leonardo DiCaprio

James Norton revealed the cause of humiliation at a party.

James Norton is one of the most well known actors in Britain.

He recently came forward and spoke about an awkward encounter he had with one of Hollywood's stars, Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I had the most awkward conversation, the most horrible celebrity encounter," Norton expressed in an interview at the Leicester Square Theatre last weekend, referring to the party he attended with his Things Heard and Seen co-star, Amanda Seyfried.

"It was so painful," he added.

Recalling the most embarrassing moment he had ever faced, the Happy Valley actor alleged that he was humiliated by the Titanic actor.

He explained that when the two reached a seating area packed with Hollywood A-listers, which included DiCaprio, Toby Maguire, and Brie Larson, and Norton observed that the 50-year-old actor would only make space for women.

"Leo looks towards me and Amanda and says, 'Amanda, come in, come in' and stands up and makes room for her," the actor shared.

"So she walks into the booth and sits next to him and then he just stands there, looking at me as he shrugged his shoulders."

This left the star feeling out of place, feeling forced to exit.

The War and Peace actor went on to share that there was no space left for him to sit, while all the other stars seated at the table, kept on staring which made the situation even worse.

“I'm there with my glass, and eventually I’m like, 'Oh, don’t worry,'" the actor continued.



"And I kid you not, I turned around and walked straight home."