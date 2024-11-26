'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' new trailer gives detailed introduction of 'Shadow'

Keanu Reeves to play 'Shadow' in 'Sonic 3'

Paramount pictures have officially released a new trailer of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The all-new 2 minutes 24 second snippet gave an in-depth introduction to the antagonist ‘Shadow’, which is being played by Keanu Reeves.

The trailblazing trailer opens with Sonic partying with his friends Knuckles and Tails in a club. Suddenly, the club blacks out and the group of friends is attacked by automated drones.

The next scene shows 'Shadow', who appears to have kidnapped the trio, standing in a deserted and shady backdrop.

Sonic 3 has also presented two Eggmen, both played by the versatile Hollywood star, Jim Carrey.

The fresh sequel to the 2022 Sonic film is bringing back the popular Sega character with pals; Tails and Knuckles to reunite and battle against the strongest power they ever fought.

'Shadow', who plays the villain, will have powers no one would be able to match.

The group of buddies, with their outmatched abilities, will try to save the planet from the new enemy by making an unlikely alliance.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic 3 features Jim, Keanu, Krysten Ritter, James Marsden. The action-adventure is set to release worldwide on December 20, 2024.