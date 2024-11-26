Liam Payne tried to escape Argentina hotel due to fear of 'lonely hotel rooms'?

Liam Payne's death reunited all the former 'One Direction' members at funeral

Liam Payne reportedly was afraid of hotel rooms and even tried escaping one before his death in Argentina.

After his sudden demise, a throwback video has resurfaced on social media that showed the 31-year-old singer admitting that his dad always told him that getting locked up in lonely hotel room is no fun at all.

Strip That Down singer expressed his father’s fears during the days when he used to tour across the world with One Direction.

"My dad said it from day one - lonely hotel rooms. Getting locked in that room is not fun”, Liam stated in an old video that reemerged on Tik Tok.

Payne, 31, fell from the balcony of the CasaSur Palmero Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16.

Reportedly, he was devastated a few moments before his tragic fall. Even the hotel employees feared that he might put his life in danger.

The hotel staff called 911 and told them: “I don’t know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we’re a little afraid.”

Liam, in the surveillance footage, could be seen intoxicated and creating disturbance in the lobby which is why the hotel staff intervened and took him to his room using the master key.

Apparently, he was trying to flee through the balcony due to his fear of hotel rooms, which resulted in the tragic fall.