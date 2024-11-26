Kourtney Kardashian delights fans with rare glimpse of son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian has recently offered a rare glimpse at her life with her youngest son, Rocky Thirteen.

On November 25, the 45-year-old socialite, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartwarming series of photos showcasing her adorable one-year-old son.

The first photo features Kourtney's youngest child, in an adorable moment, playfully hiding his face behind a copy of the children's book Inside Out 2.

In another snapshot, the mother-of-three is seen tenderly cradling her baby boy, during a peaceful beachside walk.

The heartwarming pictures also gave a glimpse into the family's recent celebration of Kris Jenner's 69th birthday.

The Kardashian star penned a sweet caption, "Everything is romantic."

As Kourtney's post gained widespread attention on social media, fans and well-wishers praised the reality TV star for her decision to keep her little one’s face private, which marks a major parenting shift.

One admirer wrote, "Best decision of hiding Rocky's face."

"Rocky is so grown now, yes Queen," another well-wisher penned.

On the personal front, Kourtney shares her son, Rocky, with her husband Travis Barker.

The couple welcomed their son on November 1, 2023, after a year of marriage.

Moreover, Kourtney co-parents her three other kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign with her ex-partner, Scott Disick.