Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to separate paths as key date approaches

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decide to separate their paths as key events approach.

As per GB, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be gearing up to mark solo appearances on December 4 at key events.

Harry will attend The New York Times DealBook Conference in NYC. The former working royal will be a part of an interactive session with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

On the other hand, the Suits star is expected to make the headlines on the same day with her attendance at the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala.

For the unversed, the Sussexes have now decided to separate their professional paths in order to boost their individual identities.

A close of the couple told People magazine that the Duke and Duchess "have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple."

The source disclosed that Harry will focus on his philanthropy work, whereas, Meghan's focus now shifted to the more entrepreneurial side.

However, an insider shared, "...there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work."

While revealing the possible reason behind their new approach, the source added "[It’s] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children."