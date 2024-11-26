'Wednesday season 2': Major cast changes revealed

The wait is finally over for Wednesday fans!

Netflix's Wednesday series is back for a second season, promising more thrills, chills, and dark adventures.

Jenna Ortega returned as the lead character of Wednesday Addams, with new characters played by Joanna Lumley and Billie Piper.

The shooting of the new season is underway in Ireland, and the upcoming season is expected to explore deeper themes and tone.

With Percy Hynes White's absence and a new cast, fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter in Wednesday's journey.

The next season is slated to release in 2025 as there were reports of production delays and Hollywood strikes.

For fans, the wait for extra few months is extremely tiring yet it is adding in the enthusiasm of thriller drama.

Wednesday Season 2 is set to make history in Ireland, with production relocating from Romania to County Wicklow, marking one of the country's largest productions.

Following the release pattern of the first season, the new season is expected to premiere in late summer or early fall 2025, with speculation pointing to an August or September release.