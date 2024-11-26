Madonna channels 'soccer mom' vibes supporting daughters with boyfriend

Madonna dazzles in huge sunglasses and fur hat.

Madonna embraced her 'soccer mom' moment on Monday as she cheered on her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, at their soccer match in New York City.

The Queen of Pop shared a series of adorable snapshots with her 28-year-old boyfriend, Akeem Morris, by her side.

Bundled up in a padded coat and fur hat, Madonna looked chic, sporting her signature oversized sunglasses while showing off her youthful complexion.

Akeem mirrored her style in a matching black fur hat, raincoat, and green hoodie.

Looking every bit the proud mom, she was seen embracing her daughters after the game, sharing a heartfelt caption with her 20 million followers: "Soccer Momming………….. Don’t give me an Iron and a Drink at the same time! @agsoccerclub."

The pop icon also shared a glimpse into her recent trip to England with her new boyfriend, where the pair were spotted cozied up together in the stands at a Chelsea Football Club game.

In true Madonna fashion, the superstar teased her fans with hints of new music, posting photos from a recording session with long-time collaborator Stuart Price. "London Calling……………Back in the Stu with Stuart Price. Go Chelsea!" she captioned one of the snaps.

For their West London outing, Madonna and her beau showcased complementary style, with the legendary singer opting for an all-black ensemble that included tights, a short skirt or dress, a bomber jacket, and a larger leather trench coat layered on top.

She finished off her look with two long braids, which cascaded over her chest in true fashion-forward style.