Chad Michael Murray on why he’s not part of ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel

Chad Michael Murray opens up about working in upcoming 'One Tree Hill' sequel

Chad Michael Murray has recently spilled major reason for not working in the upcoming One Tree Hill sequel.

A source told DailyMail.com, “There’s no love lost between Chad and Sophia Bush,” who is his fellow co-star and ex-wife.

“They’ve both moved on in their personal lives since divorcing,” remarked an insider.

Sophia and Chad reportedly began dating in 2003 and got married in 2005 in Santa Monica.

However, the couple parted ways just five months and now Chad had no intention to reunite with, or work for, his estranged ex on the upcoming project.

It was rumoured at the time that Chad split from Sophia because of his House of Wax co-star Paris Hilton.

After the divorce was finalised in 2006, Sophia said in a press statement via PEOPLE, “This is a difficult and unfortunate situation. I am glad this is being resolved sooner rather than later.”

Earlie in an interview with Deadline, Chad opened up about his potential involvement in the hit series’ sequel.

“I really want some iteration of this show to come back for the fans. I’ll tell you, whatever iteration of the show comes forward, I want that for the fans,” he told the outlet.

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chad disclosed he had not been contacted about the project.

When asked about his reaction to the sequel news, Chad added, “We’re not doing it because no one’s ever picked up the phone and said, ‘Hey, we’re doing this,’ so we’re not doing it.”

Meanwhile, Sophia and fellow costar Hilarie Burton, both confirmed in August that a new series is in the works for Netflix.