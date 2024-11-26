Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce to welcome new family member?

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce excited to welcome another family member?

Travis Kelce's family prepares for new addition, shortly after Jason Kelce announced their pregnancy on Instagram.

The 37-year-old set the record straight on family planning with his wife Kylie following the announcement of their baby number four.

The NFL star, who currently shares three daughters with his beloved wife, opened up to E! News about welcoming another family member shortly.

He told the outlet, "I got it pretty easy. I'm not gonna lie. There's another girl, so the clothes are all going to be hand-me-downs or already bought. The crib is already situated. So we're pretty set. Kylie's definitely preparing more than I am because she's actually growing the human being."

Expressing his joy over being a father to three adorable daughters - Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett - he further went on to say, "I love my kids so much, and especially my daughters I was telling somebody out there because they're expecting their first - and they look at you.

"They smile at you. There's just a way that kids have to warm your soul in a way that nothing else can.c8



This comes after the NFL athelete's father attended the Anti-hero hitmaker's last concert in Canada on November 23, 2024.

Ed showed utmost support to his son's longtime girlfriend as he conversed with her fans during the show.