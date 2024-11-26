Keke Palmer puts stunning Brooklyn penthouse on market for $3M

Keke Palmer’s elegant Brooklyn penthouse hits the market.

Keke Palmer is bidding farewell to her chic New York City penthouse—and she’s set to turn a tidy profit in the process.

The 31-year-old Nope star has listed her stunning Brooklyn property in Williamsburg, one of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods, for a jaw-dropping $2.999 million, according to Realtor.com.

The sale coincides with the buzz surrounding Keke’s recently released memoir, Master of Me: The Secret To Controlling Your Narrative, where she’s been dishing out candid revelations about her life and career.

If the penthouse fetches its full asking price, she stands to pocket a cool half-million-dollar profit, having originally purchased the luxury home for $2.45 million in July 2020.

Boasting three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an enviable amount of rooftop space, this upscale unit is perfect for those seeking modern elegance in the heart of Williamsburg.

Photos of the property reveal not just one but two spacious terraces—totaling 680 square feet—that showcase sweeping vistas of the Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn’s bustling charm.

Inside, the 1,482-square-foot penthouse, designed by Paris Forino, exudes a warm yet minimalist aesthetic. Light-colored custom oak cabinetry beautifully complements pale gray walls, while seven-inch wide plank oak flooring flows throughout, adding a touch of elegance.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring Italian arabescato corichia marble countertops and a backsplash in a striking gray-and-white palette.