Hugh Grant breaks his silence on Luann de Lesseps 'making out' claim

Hugh Grant finally responds to Luann de Lesseps 'making out' claim

Hugh Grant has recently addressed RHONY star Luann de Lesseps’ claim they “heavily made out” with each other in the Hamptons.

On November 25, the Notting Hill star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and responded, “Steady on. I do remember meeting a charming RHNY in a restaurant, but I’d like to stress it was about 15 years ago.”

Hugh, who shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE article including Luann’s allegations, added, “I don’t recall shots or kissing but her memory might be better than mine.”

Earlier this month, Luann recalled a steamy moment with Hugh in an interview with Too Fab during her Marry F Kill! cabaret tour.

Luann revealed, “I called and said, 'Get the table right next to Hugh Grant.’”

“I had my family over, my brother was visiting me, and I said, 'Let's go,’” continued the 59-year-old.

Luann admitted she used a “flirting 101 ploy” that involved her sitting behind Hugh and casually bumping into him while pushing out her chair — after which she apologised to the Music & Lyrics star.

“I go, 'I'm so sorry. Can I buy you a shot? I feel terrible,’” she recounted.

Luann mentioned, “Hugh goes, 'Okay, but I'll come have a shot with you if you do one with me.’”

She added, “My brother was like, 'I can't believe you're making out with Hugh Grant,' and I was like, 'Neither can I.’”