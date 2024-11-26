Palace confirms Kate Middleton’s next appearance ahead of Christmas concert

Kate Middleton, who is in the midst of preparations for her much-anticipated Christmas Carol concert, will make making an appearance for one major royal engagement.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the Princess of Wales will be accompanying Prince William to welcome The Amir of the State of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, in London on Monday.

The royal couple will be greeting the Qatari royals on behalf of King Charles to commence the state visit. The Guard of Honour will give a Royal Salute and the Qatari National Anthem will be played.

The Amir will then join the monarch as he inspects the Guard of Honour, formed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, with the Band of the Regiment.

A carriage procession will then take the guests, along with Prince William and Kate to the Buckingham Palace to continue with the schedule set for the day.

The Qatari royals will be staying for two days and their visit will conclude with a State Banquet hosted by the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate will be attending some engagements during the royal visit but not all including the state banquet on Tuesday evening.