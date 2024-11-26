Andy Cohen reveals reason behind 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' pause

Andy Cohen on The Real Housewives of Dubai pause

Andy Cohen knows why The Real Housewives of Dubai season 3 hasn’t even started production yet.

The Real Housewives of Dubai will not be returning to Bravo for season 3 anytime soon, because, according to executive producer Andy Cohen, the decision to pause the show is based on strategy rather than any personal reasons.

“It’s just smart business,” Cohen, 56, told People on the red carpet at Bravo Fan Fest 2024 in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 23.

He explained, “We have a lot of Housewives going right now. It’s one of the reasons it took so long to get The Real Housewives of Atlanta going, and one of the reasons we’re in a deep pause with The Real Housewives of New Jersey. We just want to make sure we get everything right and be very deliberate with everything we’re doing.”

Bravo executives informed the RHOD cast earlier this month that the show was being put on pause, the outlet confirmed.

The series, which premiered in June 2022, made history as Bravo’s first international installment of the Real Housewives franchise.

It featured Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, and Nina Ali as the original cast. However, after a two-year break, season 2 didn’t air until June 2024, which many believe impacted the show’s momentum.

The addition of new cast members, including Taleen Marie and Friend Saba Yussouf, alongside the departure of Nina Ali, didn’t appear to reignite excitement among viewers.

But while ratings play a role in such decisions, Cohen emphasized that they aren’t the sole factor.

“The great thing about the Housewives in general is that the numbers are super high for all of them across the board, especially when you factor in Peacock and streaming,” he said.

“You can’t look at overnight or live ratings anymore. It just doesn’t tell the whole story. And when we’re making decisions, we’re really looking at the full picture.”

Cohen concluded, “We love these shows. We all want to get it right.”