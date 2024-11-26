Paul Simon opens up about perils of aging as a musician: ‘can’t do’

Paul Simon dishes on how hearing disability altered his setlist

Legendary singer Paul Simon got candid about the struggles of old age in a recent interview.

The 83-year-old rockster revealed in conversation with CBS Mornings, on Wednesday, that he can no longer perform one song due to hearing loss.

"It was incredibly frustrating. I was very angry at first that this had happened," Simon told the host.

The Mrs. Robinson hitmaker shared that he was "most apprehensive" about not being able to "hear well enough to really enjoy the act of making music."

During the interview, Simon revealed that he has had to make adjustments while performing after he was left with 6% hearing power in his left ear.

"I'm going through my repertoire and reducing a lot of the choices that I make to acoustic versions. It's all much quieter," the Graceland singer elaborated.

However, sadly he can no longer perform his 1986 hit track You Can Call Me Al.

"That's gone. I can't do that one," he revealed.

This comes after the legendary star got back on stage in September for a stripped down performance at The Soho Sessions in New York.

At the time, Simon said, "You know Matisse, when he was suffering at the end of his life, when he was in bed, he envisioned all these cut-outs and had a great creative period. So I don't think creativity stops with disability. So far, I haven't experienced that. And I hope not to."