Megan Fox makes rare appearance after pregnancy news

Megan Fox, who recently announced she is expecting a baby with long-time partner Machine Gun Kelly, confidently stepped out showing off her baby bump.
The 38-year-old actress stunned onlookers with a glamourous appearance at The Grove, in Los Angeles.
The Jennifer’s Body star donned a sheer burgundy dress for the outing, paired with a matching leather coat and black heels.
The mom of four styled her dark locks in an updo with two strands let loose to frame her face, and wore a glamourous makeup look.
This comes after Fox announced the big news via Instagram on November 11th. She wrote, “Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back” alongside of a picture featuring her positive pregnancy test.
The announcement post was soundtracked to the expected father’s song Last November, which was written in dedication to the child the couple lost through miscarriage.
The Transformers actress is a mother to three children, Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
