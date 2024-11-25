Jon M. Chu drops major hints on 'Crazy Rich Asians' sequel and Broadway musical

Jon M. Chu, Hollywood's one of the best directors known for his blockbuster hit Crazy Rich Asians, has some exciting news stored for his fans.

During a recent interview with Deadline, the filmmaker Jon explained that they are taking so much time just to make sure that everything falls in perfect place and the movie is as good as the first part was.



The 45-year-old director shared, "There’s no way I’m dragging the audience back. The bar is too high."

He further explained that they are still trying to compete with creative quality of the first film with the second book in Kevin Kwan's trilogy.

Jon M. also revealed that the second part will have its own set of exciting challenges because the first film took a few creative freedom and didn't follow the book exactly.

"We’ve tried different versions, but we just haven’t gotten there," he added.

Even though the movie's upcoming part will take a while to get its release date, the talented artist Jon M. Chu teased fans with some more exciting news, a Crazy Rich Asians Broadway musical, that he will be directing.

"That’s very exciting and very fun."