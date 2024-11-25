Prince William makes major announcement after Queen Camilla's statement

Prince William, who made a solo outing to celebrate his latest honour in London on Monday, has shared a delightful news with fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram posted new pictures of the future King with a major announcement.

Prince William also released a statement, saying: "Proud to be Patron of the 2025 Jewel of Arabia Expedition."

The heir to the throne also announced that: "The expedition will celebrate brilliant young people tackling environmental challenges."

"Inspiring the next generation to appreciate and protect Oman’s beautiful biodiversity is what it’s all about."

Prince William's post comes minutes after the royal family's social media shared Queen Camilla's emotional statement about her to end violence against women.

The Palace tried to highlight Queen Camilla's efforts to raise awareness about gender-based violence.