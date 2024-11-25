'Gladiator III' already in works?

'Gladiator II' turns out to be blockbuster film of 2024

Director Sir Ridley Scott has teased Gladiator III while saying that ‘there’s already an idea’.

However, there is no official announcement made about a new entry, but Scott says that he has begun working on the draft of the new flick.

“I’ve already got eight pages. I’ve got the beginning of a very good footprint”, the director told to Total Film.

Prometheus creator further stated: “If there’s a ‘Gladiator III’, I don’t think you’d ever go back into the arena. But I had to go back into the arena…”

He went on to reveal that he will be taking inspiration from Robert De Niro and Al-Pacino’s The Godfather.

“There’s already an idea. I always had this idea that The Godfather ends with Michael not wanting the job. He sits there, and there’s this push-in on Al [Pacino].

“[Lucius] isn’t quite that evil at all. He’s wondering, ‘Father, what do I do?’ Paul not wanting the job is a good place to start”, added Sir Ridley.

At present, Gladiator II is running successfully in cinemas starring Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal and Denzal Washington.