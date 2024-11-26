King Charles final words to Harry and Meghan before their Royal exit

King Charles talks to Harry and Meghan at 70th garden party.

A professional lip reader has debunked long-standing rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from a 2018 Buckingham Palace garden party.

The event, held to celebrate King Charles's 70th birthday, was the subject of speculation, with claims suggesting that Charles had asked the couple to leave.

According to the expert, a staff member informed Harry that he had been "called for," and Charles was simply heard saying, "We are going now, We have to leave."

The revelation puts to rest the unfounded rumors of an alleged royal eviction.

According to the reader, Harry responded to King Charles’s request to leave with a casual, "You go ahead."

Charles, then the Prince of Wales, calmly replied, "We will go now, see you later," to which Harry responded, "Yes, catch up after."

The moment was preceded by Harry speaking with guests before being informed that his father wanted to speak with him.

Charles, placing a hand on Harry's arm, quietly addressed him, dispelling rumors of any tension or forced departure.