Princess Charlotte captivates fans with Diana's iconic 'Spencer Stare'

Diana, Princess of Wales, tragically died in a car crash in central Paris alongside her close friend Dodi Fayed.



She was just 36 years old and the mother of two young boys, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Undoubtedly, King Charles ex-wife was one of the most iconic personalities of her time, admired for her captivating charm and composed demeanor.

Princess Diana's body language and signature expressions were often the subject of admiration and were captured on camera countless times throughout her life.

It appears that her royal grandchildren have also inherited the late Princess Diana’s 'Spencer Stare.' Devoted fans have noticed a striking resemblance in the children's facial expressions, further emphasising Diana’s lasting legacy.

Dubbed the "Spencer Stare," Princess Diana’s iconic expression involved looking upward through her lashes with a slight tilt of the head, evoking a sense of shyness and charm.

This unique gaze became a hallmark of her image, reinforcing her legacy as the "People's Princess."

Keen observers have noted that Diana’s children and grandchildren not only share her strong jawline and golden features but also her signature "Spencer Stare."

This expression was first prominently noticed in Prince William during his mother’s funeral when he was just 15 years old.

More recently, royal enthusiasts have taken to TikTok to highlight the shared traits between Diana, William, and Princess Charlotte, pointing out their similar eye shapes and William’s matching eye colour. Many fans have remarked that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte seem to have inherited Diana’s gaze.

Videos from King Charles’s coronation showcasing Charlotte’s striking resemblance to her grandmother have gone viral on social media.

Prince George has also drawn comparisons to Diana, particularly for his composed demeanor at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022. Photographed alongside Charlotte, George’s solemn expression as he bid farewell to his great-grandmother displayed shades of the “Spencer Stare.”

At King Charles’s coronation, George once again drew attention as he donned the Pages of Honour uniform, with cameras capturing him gazing thoughtfully into the distance—a moment reminiscent of his late grandmother’s iconic look.

Diana’s signature stare became most memorable during her 1995 interview with Martin Bashir, where she candidly discussed her marriage to Charles. Her calm, yet piercing expression, particularly when addressing whether she believed she would ever become queen, left an indelible mark on viewers and solidified the power of her gaze.



