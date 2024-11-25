George Clooney faces loss as his crime sequel canceled after controversy

George Clooney, Hollywood's most talented actor and filmmaker, has never been stranger to limelight during his career, as the recent spotlight came like a twist in his life.

The much anticipated sequel of movie Wolfs has been recently canceled, which left fans scratching their heads thinking what exactly went wrong that they decided to cancel the second part of Horror suspense.

The project, which was supposed to hit the screens sooner was suddenly kept in abeyance after the Clooney's recent decision which sparked heated debate online among people.

As per the insiders, the ongoing viral controversy has started when filmmaker decided to cast an actor with a huge problematic background, which gave people a chance to share their mixed reactions.

The thrilling film, which starred George Clooney alongside with Hollywood's superstar Brad Pitt, who usually prefer working as solo, was forced to work together as they teamed up for the hit.

According to recent statement to Deadline, Jon Watts, well-known filmmaker, explained to the audience that he took a decision to not make the famous movie sequel because he was really upset.

The 63-year-old actor shared: "I showed Apple my final cut of Wolfs early this year. They were extremely enthusiastic about it and immediately commissioned me to start writing a sequel."

While expressing his disappointment, Clooney further added, "But their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion.”