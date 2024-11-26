Naomi Watts shares heartbreaking family loss in emotional announcement

Naomi Watts mourns a tragic family loss.

Naomi Watts is mourning the loss of her cherished grandmother, who passed away at the remarkable age of 101.

The Watcher star, who is married to actor Billy Crudup, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram early Monday morning, accompanied by a heartfelt tribute and a series of touching photos.

In one image, her grandmother proudly holds a telegram from King Charles featuring the royal seal, a nod to her milestone 100th birthday.

"She got her letter from the King to celebrate her century, last night she rested in peace. RIP," accompanied by a pink love heart emoji.

Other frames capture joyful moments from the centennial celebration, with Naomi surrounded by family and friends as they honored their beloved "Granny Watts."

"Our Granny Watts made it to 101 and a half," Naomi wrote, offering sweet words to commemorate her paternal grandmother's extraordinary life.

The tribute reflects Naomi’s deep love and admiration for her grandmother, whose legacy will remain a source of inspiration for their family.

This loss comes just months after Naomi's grandmother Nikki Roberts, known as her "nanna," passed away in August at 99.

She had previously shared a moving tribute to her "no-nonsense" grandmother, who had survived a stroke and lived to achieve her goal of hosting one final family celebration.