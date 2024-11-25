Adele’s ready for baby dreams, wedding bells after record-breaking residency

Adele focuses on marriage and motherhood post-Vegas.

Adele is stepping back from the spotlight after the grand finale of her record-breaking Las Vegas residency on Saturday.

The 36-year-old superstar, known for her chart-topping hits and powerhouse performances, previously told fans she’d be taking a significant break after the residency, hinting they might not see her for "an incredibly long time."

With an impressive net worth of £173 million ($220 million), Adele has a history of taking extended pauses between albums.

However, this time, her retreat might be longer than ever, as she focuses on expanding her family and tying the knot with fiancé Rich Paul.

Adele, who shares 11-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, hasn’t been shy about her desire for another child.

Speaking to fans during her residency in May, she revealed, "Once I’m done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby."

For her, this next chapter is all about love, family, and embracing life away from the stage.

"I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy," she said during her residency, joking, "I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most. She’s going to put me in my place, isn’t she?"

Marriage is also on the horizon for Adele. After months of speculation, she confirmed her engagement to fiancé Rich Paul during a performance in Munich this August.

When a fan held up a sign reading, "Will you marry me?" she responded, "I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married!"

Insiders believe Rich, 42, proposed in July during a private moment in Adele’s hometown of Tottenham, North London.

Despite the exciting plans, Adele is embracing a well-deserved break. Explaining her decision to step back, she told fans, "I just need a rest. I’ve spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and now I want to live it."