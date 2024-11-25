Prince William, Kate Middleton decide to give big surprise to loved ones this Christmas

Kate Middleton decides to give big surprise to loved ones this Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have come out of the hardest year of their life, are gearing up for the big event of the year together.

Princess Catherine and her husband William, who's heir to throne as the eldest son of King Charles, have planned to make 2024 Christmas extra special for their loved ones.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to give a big surprise to fans as the couple are reportedly looking forward to the festive season with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis following a 'year of heartbreak'.

This festive period will hold extra significance for the future monarch William and his wife Princess Kate and their three children as they want to create lasting memories for the family and fans. This year's Christmas card of the Waleses would also be more exciting.

The family's 2023 Christmas card was a black-and-white photo, featuring family in a more formal setting with the children wearing white shirts and jeans. It was captioned: "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C".

"I think this Christmas and New Year will take on a special significance for all of the royal family, but especially for the King and the Princess of Wales," Jennie Bond told OK!

William and Kate have special plans for kids as "it might be their way of saying thank you for bearing up so well during a tough time," said Bond

"I've no doubt they will have their heads full of thoughts about Father Christmas loading all sorts of gifts onto his sleigh. Although the Royal Family is not renowned for exchanging extravagant presents, this year surely will be one when they all want to treat one another after so many very difficult months."

Royal expert also predicted about the Christmas gifts for the royal kids, saying, "I'd imagine there will be some more flying lessons on the cards for George, maybe something to do with Taylor Swift for Charlotte and anything adventurous for little Louis – he's probably at an age when he will be wanting things like a skateboard."

"Now it seems things are looking up and I think there'll be a feeling of real relief as they gather at Sandringham for the festivities."

Bond also highlighted the strength of King Charles and Princess Kate's bond saying: "There must now be a deep bond between the King and the Princess of Wales after the sad coincidence that they were hospitalised in the same week for what appeared to be benign operations, only for them both to discover that they had cancer."