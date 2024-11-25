Pippa set to make key decision for Kate Middleton Christmas Carol Service

Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and mother, Carol Middleton are set to support the future Queen at her yearly Christmas Carol Service.

The Princess of Wales will be hosting this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6.

This will be the first big event organised by the Princess after she completed her chemotherapy.

Now, speaking of Kate's sister and mother's fashion choices for the huge royal ocassion, jewllery expert James Harris told GB that the two will "avoid overwhelming" the mother-of-three.

He shared, "Carole may choose to opt for classic, luxurious pieces like her beloved pearl earrings or necklace."

The royal expert added, "Pearls are a great way of adding a glamorous edge to an outfit and Carole never overwhelms her looks with accessories, always opting for chic ensembles."

Moreover, James claimed that Pippa would avoid making an "overpowering" presence at the Christmas Service.

He shared, "For both Carole and Pippa, the focus will most likely be on timeless, elegant jewellery that complements their outfits, with just enough sparkle to match the festive occasion... They would bring a festive sparkle, without being too overpowering."