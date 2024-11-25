King Charles breaks cover after Palace issues major update on Camilla

King Charles was spotted visiting St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, for Sunday Service amid Queen Camilla's health issues.

GB reported that the monarch was photographed in high spirits despite Storm Bert raging across the UK.

The King donned charcoal grey suit and winter wool coat during his solo appearance as his beloved wife rested at home due to chest infection.

It is pertinent to mention that Charles' outing came after a Palace insider shared that Camilla is "on good form" except for her severe cough.

"[The Queen] is a great believer that the show must go on and hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon," the souce shared.

For the unversed, Queen Camilla has recently stepped back from key royal engagements.

From Remembrance Day Services to Friday's Royal Variety Performance, she followed the advice of her medical team and skipped the big gatherings.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace released an official statement, updating fans about the Queen's health.

The message reads, "Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest."

"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."