Glen Powell makes cameo promise in next film to Winner of lookalike competition

Glen Powell offers cameo to lookalike contest

Glen Powell offered the winner of his lookalike contest something that would have been unwinnable otherwise.

The competition was held in the Top Gun: Maverick star’s hometown of Austin, Texas.

Hundreds of fans gathered at Auditorium Shores in Town Lake Park on Sunday for a Glen Powell lookalike contest, as reported by Fox 7 Austin.

Among the crowd were Powell’s mother and aunt, who helped choose the winner from a variety of contestants.

The entries included Powell-inspired looks from his roles in films like Hit Man and Twisters, as well as quirky choices like Torchy’s Tacos’ red devil mascot and even a dog resembling Powell’s rescue pup, Brisket.

Although Powell couldn’t attend in person due to filming Edgar Wright’s The Running Man remake in England, he joined the fun virtually.

Through a FaceTime message, he added humour to the event and offered an exclusive prize: a cameo in his next movie.

In the playful video, Powell joked, “This is actually a contest for Justin Hartley lookalikes,” before suggesting that the attendees were plotting a heist.

“We don’t need masks because we all have the same face. It’s the perfect crime. They can’t get all of us because we are one — a criminal Glen-terprise,” he quipped, adding, “Also, if no one is shirtless for no reason, then this whole thing is a sham.”

Powell then revealed the unique reward for the winner: “My parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today, the winner gets to choose any family member of their choice to have a cameo in my next movie. I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion.”

He wrapped up his message by thanking fans and giving a shoutout to his hometown.

“Take a pic together for me, enjoy my favorite city in the world, keep Austin weird, hook ’em Horns, and see ya around — every time I look in the mirror.”