Mark Estes sparks romance rumours with cute gesture with Olivia 'Liv' Walker

Mark Estes with Love Island star Olivia “Liv” Walker

Mark Estes seems to be growing that love.

Mark, known for his recent split from Kristin Cavallari, has once again sparked romance rumours with the Love Island star Olivia “Liv” Walker following their playful “proposal announcement” weeks ago.

The 24-year-old Montana Boyz member appeared in Liv’s latest TikTok video, where the pair shared a cozy moment while lip-syncing to a soundbite from the Wicked trailer.

Mark donned a fuzzy white faux fur coat with playful pigtails, while 22-year-old Liv stunned in a white, form-fitting bodysuit.

Liv captioned the lighthearted video, “I think he won prom king in high school.”

The playful post comes as reports suggest Kristin, 37, is “unbothered” by her ex’s return to the dating scene.

Meanwhile, Kristin recently made headlines for revealing her “hottest hookup” was none other than action star Jason Statham.

The Laguna Beach alum shared the surprising tidbit while taking part in a viral TikTok challenge alongside her hairstylist and friend Justin Anderson.

However, as per Daily Mail, Statham and his fiancee Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are unbothered by the claims.

“The relationship with Kristin was so long ago that Jason has nothing to say about it,” a source told the outlet.

“He doesn't have it on his radar whatsoever. They aren't really paying attention to it.”