Vanessa Hudgens calls for ‘good time’ months after baby birth

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker seemed to have a “good time”.

Hudgens gave fans a rare glimpse into her personal life with a playful Instagram post on Sunday, Nov. 24. The High School Musical alum, 35, shared a lighthearted photo featuring her and her husband, MLB player Cole Tucker, 28, laughing together on a dimly-lit street corner.

In the snapshot, Hudgens looked stunning in a floor-length red satin dress paired with a black jacket, wearing her hair in soft, natural curls.

Tucker complemented her look with grey, slim-fitting dress pants, a matching plaid jacket, a crisp white button-down shirt, and shiny black dress shoes, finishing off with his long hair tied in a neat ponytail.

"Call for a good time," she captioned the date-night photo.

The post offered a rare peek into their life as a couple, as Hudgens and Tucker, who tied the knot in December 2023, have kept much of their personal life private since welcoming a baby over the summer.

TMZ reported on July 3 that Hudgens had given birth, sharing photos of the actress and her newborn leaving the hospital that day.

The following day, Hudgens addressed the revelation of news in an Instagram Stories post, expressing her disappointment.

"We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media," she wrote.

"Despite all of that, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy."

Hudgens first revealed her pregnancy during a red-carpet appearance at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, making the announcement a memorable moment in her growing family’s journey.