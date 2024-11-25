Kyle Richards slams Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke over plastic surgery beef

Kyle Richards addresses Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke beef

Kyle Richards blasted her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke’s ongoing plastic surgery beef.

“I do not like when anybody talks about people’s looks or their financial situations. It’s ugly,” the 55-year-old Bravolebrity told Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast at Bravo’s Fan Fest in Miami on Saturday.

“Listen, I’ve had my arguments. We disagree on the show, but I don’t do ugly. I don’t hit below the belt. I don’t like that.”

The feud between Kemsley, 48, and Stracke, 53, recently flared up during an interview in which Stracke participated for MTV UK.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Lisa Barlow for a game of Who Am I Even? where they guessed the identities of fellow Bravo personalities.

When Stracke held up a picture of Kemsley, Barlow offered clues such as, “She holds grudges” and “she lives way above her means.” Stracke eventually guessed Kemsley’s name, adding, “I don’t think she ever let the mouse go. The lady can’t get a hint.”

Barlow interjected, calling Kemsley “pretty,” to which Stracke responded, “Well, when you’ve had enough surgery, anybody can be pretty.”

Kemsley addressed the comments during another appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, expressing her lack of surprise. “Why hasn’t Sutton done it then?” she questioned, suggesting that if Stracke believed plastic surgery was the key to beauty, she could afford to pursue it.

“She has the money, right? She can afford … plastic surgery, so why hasn’t she done it if it is that easy? I’m just curious,” Kemsley continued. She added, “I stand here today … hand on my heart, promise you, I would happily, happily tell you if I did anything other than my b–bs … and I have not.”