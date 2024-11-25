Gracie Abrams evokes emotions with moving message: ‘taygracie forver’

Gracie Abrams feels emotional as Eras Tour nears its end

Taylor Swift’s pal Gracie Abrams wrote a heartfelt note after the last Eras Tour show in Toronto.

The 25-year-old songstress accompanied Swift for most of the shows for her record-breaking tour where she was the opening act.

The That’s So True popstar opened all six shows in Toronto and shared her feelings after she joined the Anti-Hero hitmaker for the last show on Saturday, November 23rd.

The Grammy-nominated singer took to Instagram on Sunday, November 24th, and wrote, “Torontoooooo, I will never ever forget those six shows. You were so loud and so generous and so kind.”

She added, “Thank you for hanging out with us while we waited for @taylorswift who brought me to tears every single night the past two weekends…... Cassandra x mad woman x I did something bad forever good night.”

Fans were deeply moved by the sentimental post and expressed their feelings in the comments.

One wrote, “IM SO PROUD OF YOU GIRL.”

Another chimed in, “i love you so much.”

A third echoed the sentiment by writing, “taygracie forever,” referring to Swift and Abrams’ names.

This comes after the Us singers shared their reaction to the Grammy nomination of their collaborative song in first Toronto show, after they were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category in 2024 awards.

Swift revealed that the duo was “just feral screeching for the entire call.”