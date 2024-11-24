Mandy Moore opens up about parenting struggles

Mandy Moore reveals struggles as a parent

Mandy Moore, who is a mother to two toddlers, shared her real routine as a mom with fans.

The Princess Diaries actress took to Instagram and shared that she felt like she was going “crazy” while staying up with her sons August, 3, and Oscar, 2, when they could not sleep.

“Guys. What do I do to get my toddlers to not wake up at 4:30 and then stay up?” wrote the 40-year-old actress on Saturday, November 23rd on her Stories post.

She added, “I’m about to go crazy. This is not sustainable.”

Other than her sons Gus, and Ozzie, (August and Oscar), Moore also shares daughter Lou (Lousie) with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

In the next story, the mom of three posted a photo of Gus playing with toys in the hallway at night.

“I came downstairs to him playing with his toys, Lights on. Cool cool cool,” she wrote.

Later, the Tangled star shared appreciation for those who shared helpful advice, “Thanks to those of you who reminded me it's a phase. Seems like many friends have been through this or going through it,” she wrote.

Moore also shared that her husband being out of town was adding to her stress of taking care of three kids by herself.

“Oooof. Being super sick, with a newborn and a husband OOT. I’m ready for the next phase lol,” she wrote.